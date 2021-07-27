Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers [Image 2 of 4]

    104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Camille Lienau 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Last month the 104th Security Forces Squadron recieved domestic operations trailers helping the unit fulfill it's mission and protect the community. The trailers are multi-purpose and can be used to equip a 13 person security forces squad with command and control capability. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Camille Lienau)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6754080
    VIRIN: 210727-Z-TN372-1034
    Resolution: 6907x4934
    Size: 25.05 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    This work, 104th Security Forces Squadron Increases Capabilities with Domestic Operations Trailers [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Camille Lienau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ANG
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    104th FW
    DOMOPS Trailer

