Airmen install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley

Airmen from five different Engineering Installation Squadrons including the, 205th EIS from Oklahoma, 272nd EIS from Houston, 130th from Utah, and the 223rd EIS from New York work together to install fiber optics cables across Minnesota's Camp Ripley Training Center's training areas on July 15, 2021. Over the next year, eight teams of Engineering Installation Squadrons will complete 80% of the project and will set up 40 miles of fiber optics cable within one summer.

