Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley [Image 3 of 6]

    Airmen install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Airmen from five different Engineering Installation Squadrons including the, 205th EIS from Oklahoma, 272nd EIS from Houston, 130th from Utah, and the 223rd EIS from New York work together to install fiber optics cables across Minnesota's Camp Ripley Training Center's training areas on July 15, 2021. Over the next year, eight teams of Engineering Installation Squadrons will complete 80% of the project and will set up 40 miles of fiber optics cable within one summer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 14:47
    Photo ID: 6754066
    VIRIN: 210728-Z-AR912-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 13.52 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen work together to install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley Training Center
    Airmen from five different Engineering Installation Squadrons install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley
    Airmen install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley
    Airmen install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley
    Airmen install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley
    Airmen install fiber optics cables at Camp Ripley

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Ripley to Install Fiber Optics Cables Across Training Areas

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Communication
    Air Force
    Training Areas
    Fiber Optics Cables
    Installation Engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT