Camp Ripley to Install Fiber Optics Cables Across Training Areas

Photo By Spc. Jorden Newbanks | Airmen from five different Engineering Installation Squadrons including the, 205th EIS...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jorden Newbanks | Airmen from five different Engineering Installation Squadrons including the, 205th EIS from Oklahoma, 272nd EIS from Houston, 130th from Utah, and the 223rd EIS from New York work together to install fiber optics cables across Minnesota's Camp Ripley Training Center's training areas on July 15, 2021. Over the next year, eight teams of Engineering Installation Squadrons will complete 80% of the project and will set up 40 miles of fiber optics cable within one summer. see less | View Image Page

July 27, 2021 (Camp Ripley, Minnesota) — Airmen from all over the country were at Camp Ripley earlier this summer conducting site surveys of the down range training areas. The goal of this years-long project is to install a full loop of fiber optics cables throughout the range.



Fiber optics is a way of communication. Fiber optics is a faster transmission method than a traditional coaxial or copper cable. It also allows for a much larger amount of throughput. Delivering fiber optics to the ranges will allow more communication to flow faster without any restrictions.



“Delivering fiber optics capabilities, which is, when you think of high-speed internet, it runs on fiber optics,” said Master Sgt. Alan Kroth, Enlisted Engineer NCOIC for the 210th Engineering and Installation Squadron (EIS) out of St. Paul, Minnesota. “You’re going to get hardened infrastructure delivered to every range.”



Inside a fiber optics cable is glass which light travels down. The cables are also very thin. Kroth explained that it is slightly wider than the width of a strand of hair.



“It's pretty impressive. It’s a digital cable that allows for digital communication.” Said Kroth. “There is more bandwidth, and it runs faster and uninterrupted versus the copper which can fail.”



The engineering team is focused on assessing the area before the install team arrives next summer. Part of this process involves developing a list of necessary materials and remaining in contact with the base for support.

The project is unique because this would be the first training facility range that has full fiber optics capabilities for the entire range. Additionally, over 40 individual Airman from five separate Engineering Installation Squadrons are here.



The Airman are identifying the path to place the wire to avoid hazards such as large culverts or power lines.



“We have 40 people out there walking 40 miles to trace this route,” said Kroth. “It's a lot of work but the work that they're doing is going to be very, very important for the execution.”



The 210th EIS has been working for the last five years to place fiber optics on East and Center ranges. Next year, they will have the ability to complete just under 40 miles of cable in one summer. They will complete 80% of the project with eight teams from across the United States, half of the Engineering Installation community in the Air Force.



“This is a somewhat newer capability to the military,” said Kroth. “A lot of times when you get out to the field teams are struggling with communications, wiring up antennas for point-to-point connections. This is going to take a lot of that headache out of the execution of the training mission.”



After completion, there will be a dedicated line back to cantonment and access allowing units to stay in the field longer regardless of administrative work.



“The partnership that we have with Camp Ripley and the way we are executing this is really something special,” said Kroth. “We are collaborating from a very large community that supports the entire United States.”