Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Positive policing program connects defenders with community [Image 6 of 9]

    Positive policing program connects defenders with community

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2021

    Photo by Lauren Russell 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Carlos Howard, 66th Security Forces Squadron Positive Policing program lead, writes a Blue Bucks certificate to Parker Jones, Hanscom resident, for wearing a helmet while riding a bike at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 13. The Positive Policing program allows 66 SFS defenders to recognize community members for adhering to safety protocols or traffic laws. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Russell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 13:56
    Photo ID: 6753983
    VIRIN: 210713-F-CW009-0006
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 971.61 KB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Positive policing program connects defenders with community [Image 9 of 9], by Lauren Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Female body armor secures Hanscom defenders
    Female body armor secures Hanscom defenders
    Female body armor secures Hanscom defenders
    Female body armor secures Hanscom defenders
    Retiring Medical commander reflects on 30-year career
    Positive policing program connects defenders with community
    Positive policing program connects defenders with community
    Positive policing program connects defenders with community
    Positive policing program connects defenders with community

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    defenders
    community
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Positive policing program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT