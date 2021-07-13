Senior Airman Carlos Howard, 66th Security Forces Squadron Positive Policing program lead, stands with Parker and Douglas Jones, Hanscom residents, after recognizing them with Blue Bucks for wearing proper safety gear while riding bikes at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 13. Blue Bucks are coupons to either a number of base restaurants, or Outdoor Recreation rentals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Russell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 13:56 Photo ID: 6753986 VIRIN: 210713-F-CW009-0039 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.2 MB Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Positive policing program connects defenders with community [Image 9 of 9], by Lauren Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.