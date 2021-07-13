Positive policing program connects defenders with community

Senior Airman Carlos Howard, 66th Security Forces Squadron Positive Policing program lead, presents a Blue Bucks certificate to Douglas Jones, Hanscom resident, for wearing a helmet while riding a bike at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., July 13. The Positive Policing program allows 66 SFS defenders to recognize community members for adhering to safety protocols or traffic laws. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Russell)

