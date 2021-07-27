New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Brandon Johnson, left, and Lt. Col. Martin Ryan fly a KC-135R Stratotanker during a training mission at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 27, 2021. Johnson and Ryan are part of the New Jersey Air National Guard's 141st Air Refueling Squadron "Tigers." The 141st supports Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied fighter, reconnaissance, and cargo aircraft. The 141st is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

