New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bob Slocum, a KC-135R Stratotanker boom operator with the 141st Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to refuel F-16C Fighting Falcons over the Atlantic Ocean on July 27, 2021. The 141st supports Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied fighter, reconnaissance, and cargo aircraft. The 141st is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

