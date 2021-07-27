Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission [Image 17 of 27]

    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bob Slocum, a KC-135R Stratotanker boom operator with the 141st Air Refueling Squadron, prepares to refuel F-16C Fighting Falcons over the Atlantic Ocean on July 27, 2021. The 141st supports Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and allied fighter, reconnaissance, and cargo aircraft. The 141st is also capable of transporting litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets during aeromedical evacuations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 12:24
    Photo ID: 6753781
    VIRIN: 210727-Z-NI803-0905
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission
    New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air national Guard
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    NJANG
    108th Wing
    141st Air Refueling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT