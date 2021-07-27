A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon pilot with the 119th Fighter Squadron watches as his aircraft is refueled by a 141st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135R Stratotanker over the Atlantic Ocean on July 27, 2021. Both Squadrons are part of the New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 12:24
|Photo ID:
|6753787
|VIRIN:
|210727-Z-NI803-1181
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
