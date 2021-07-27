A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon pilot with the 119th Fighter Squadron watches as his aircraft is refueled by a 141st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135R Stratotanker over the Atlantic Ocean on July 27, 2021. Both Squadrons are part of the New Jersey Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

Date Taken: 07.27.2021
Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, ATLANTIC OCEAN
New Jersey Air National Guard joint training mission [Image 27 of 27], by MSgt Matt Hecht