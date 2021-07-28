Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspector Genral Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Inspector Genral Anti-Terrorism Exercise

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Master Sgt. Jose Veliz, 149th Fighter Wing Inspector General office, goes over his notes after conducting an exercise simulating a bomb threat at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, July 27, 2021. The IG office is responsible for maintaining the wing’s readiness by monitoring compliance of the unit with set standards. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

