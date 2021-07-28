Inspector Genral Anti-Terrorism Exercise

Members of the 149th Fighter Wing Inspector General office observe as members react to a simulate bomb threat during a readiness exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, July 27, 2021. The IG office is responsible for maintaining the wing’s readiness by monitoring compliance of the unit with set standards. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)

