Master Sgt. Jose Veliz and Staff Sgt. Alicia Whites, 149th Fighter Wing Inspector General office, check for the placement of cards used to make notes when receiving a phone call for a bomb threat at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, July 27, 2021. The IG office is responsible for maintaining the wing’s readiness by monitoring compliance of the unit with set standards. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 10:55
|Photo ID:
|6753635
|VIRIN:
|210728-Z-QB902-0081
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inspector Genral Anti-Terrorism Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
