Sentinel Shield 21, Integrated Protection Exercise

A U.S. Air Force Firefighter, with the 424th Air Base Squadron, goes back to his intervention vehicle, next to a Belgian Air Component C-130 H Hercules aircraft, after a simulated plane crash exercise, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 26, 2021. Sentinel Shield 21 was U.S. Army Garrison Benelux's integrated protection exercise testing interoperability with Airmen of 424th Air Base Squadron after a simulated plane crash. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

