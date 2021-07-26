Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentinel Shield 21, Integrated Protection Exercise [Image 15 of 25]

    Sentinel Shield 21, Integrated Protection Exercise

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters, Senior Airman Trenton Mueller, left, and Staff Sgt. Brianna Wideman, both with the 424th Air Base Squadron, provide first aid to casualties during a simulated plane crash exercise, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 26, 2021. Sentinel Shield 21 was U.S. Army Garrison Benelux's integrated protection exercise testing interoperability with Airmen of 424th Air Base Squadron after a simulated plane crash. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie - Nametag blurred for privacy)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 09:23
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sentinel Shield 21, Integrated Protection Exercise [Image 25 of 25], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Force Protection
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    DES Directorate of Emergency Services
    StrongerTogether
    Belgium Defence Air Component

