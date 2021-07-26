Sentinel Shield 21, Integrated Protection Exercise

U.S. Air Force Firefighters, Senior Airman Trenton Mueller, left, and Staff Sgt. Brianna Wideman, both with the 424th Air Base Squadron, provide first aid to casualties during a simulated plane crash exercise, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 26, 2021. Sentinel Shield 21 was U.S. Army Garrison Benelux's integrated protection exercise testing interoperability with Airmen of 424th Air Base Squadron after a simulated plane crash. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie - Nametag blurred for privacy)

