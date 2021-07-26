Sentinel Shield 21, Integrated Protection Exercise

U.S. Air Force Firefighter, Senior Airman Trenton Mueller, with the 424th Air Base Squadron gives a status update about the purported casualties during a simulated plane crash exercise, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 26, 2021. Sentinel Shield 21, was U.S. Army Garrison Benelux's integrated protection exercise testing interoperability with Airmen of 424th Air Base Squadron after a simulated plane crash. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie - Nametag blurred for privacy)

