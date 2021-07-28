Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog

    Military Working Dog

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army military working dog VEGAS A030, assigned to the USAG Italy 18th Military Police Detachment, specialized in drugs detection, poses for a portrait with his instructor Pfc. Eric Ramos at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 28, 2021. Military working dogs help protect U.S Soldiers by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    NATO
    K9
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    GarrisonItaly

