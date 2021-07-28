U.S. Army military working dog MAX B443, assigned to the USAG Italy 18th Military Police Detachment, specialized in explosive detection, poses for a portrait with his instructor Cpl. Joshua Morgan at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 28, 2021. Military working dogs help protect U.S Soldiers by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 07:49
|Photo ID:
|6753289
|VIRIN:
|210728-A-JM436-0005
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|6.58 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Working Dog [Image 3 of 3], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
