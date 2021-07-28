U.S. Army military working dog VEGAS A030, assigned to the USAG Italy 18th Military Police Detachment, specialized in drugs detection, poses for a portrait with his instructor Pfc. Eric Ramos at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, July 28, 2021. Military working dogs help protect U.S Soldiers by detecting drugs, deterring hostile actions, locating bombs and assisting local law enforcement in keeping the public safe. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

