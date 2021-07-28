Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 25th Infantry Division checks in for a COVID-19 test in Bataraja, Indonesia, on July 28, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army while mitigating COVID-19 risk through vaccination, testing, and quarantine procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)
