    Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing

    BATARAJA, INDONESIA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the 25th Infantry Division receives a test for COVID-19 in Bataraja, Indonesia, on July 28, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army while mitigating COVID-19 risk through vaccination, testing, and quarantine procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 04:37
    Photo ID: 6753058
    VIRIN: 210728-A-LU759-0004
    Location: BATARAJA, ID
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th infantry division
    indonesia
    tropic lightning
    garuda shield
    garuda shield 2021
    garuda shield 21

