Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing [Image 2 of 3]

    Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing

    BATARAJA, INDONESIA

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A U.S. Army Soldier with Task Force Warrior receives a test for COVID-19 in Bataraja, Indonesia, on July 28, 2021. Garuda Shield is a joint-exercise with the purpose of enhancing and enriching the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army while mitigating COVID-19 risk through vaccination, testing, and quarantine procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rachel Christensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.28.2021 04:38
    Photo ID: 6753061
    VIRIN: 210728-A-LU759-0006
    Resolution: 4610x3073
    Size: 954.46 KB
    Location: BATARAJA, ID
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing
    Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing
    Garuda Shield 2021 PCR COVID-19 Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    indonesia
    tropic lightning
    garuda shield
    garuda shield 2021
    garuda shield 21
    25th infantry division tropic lightning strike hard garuda shield garuda shield 21 indonesia garuda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT