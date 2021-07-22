Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Learning the Ropes [Image 5 of 6]

    Learning the Ropes

    CAMP LEJEUNE, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Antonio Garcia 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, board a CH-53E Super Stallion during a Fast Rope Masters Course aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 22, 2021. The Fast Rope Masters Course certifies Marines to safely conduct fast rope training within their units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonio F. Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 16:29
    Photo ID: 6752385
    VIRIN: 210722-M-QF372-2748
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

