Sgt. Brandon Jarrell, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines and Locustgrobe, Virginia native, dons his personal protective equipment during a Fast Rope Masters Course aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 22, 2021. Fast Rope Masters Course certifies Marines to conduct fast rope training within their units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonio F. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 16:29
|Photo ID:
|6752384
|VIRIN:
|210722-M-QF372-2701
|Resolution:
|5754x3836
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, US
This work, Learning the Ropes [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Antonio Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
