Learning the Ropes

Cpl. Derian Webber, a rifleman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment and a native of Denton, Texas, fast ropes out of a CH-53E Super Stallion during a Fast Rope Masters Course aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 22, 2021. Fast Rope Masters Course certifies Marines to conduct fast rope training within their units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonio F. Garcia)

