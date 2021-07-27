Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutlass Express 2021 VBSS Training in Mombasa, Kenya [Image 9 of 9]

    Cutlass Express 2021 VBSS Training in Mombasa, Kenya

    KENYA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210727-N-XT273-1080 MOMBASA, Kenya (July 27, 2021) Kenyan Coast Guard personnel receive visit, board, search, and seizure instructional direction during exercise Cutlass Express 2021 at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa, Kenya, July 27, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

