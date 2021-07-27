Cutlass Express 2021 VBSS Training in Mombasa, Kenya

210727-N-XT273-1122 MOMBASA, Kenya (July 27, 2021) Kenyan Sailors practice visit, board, search, and seizure drills during exercise Cutlass Express 2021 at the Bandari Maritime Academy in Mombasa, Kenya, July 27, 2021. Cutlass Express is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness and information sharing practices to increase capabilities between the U.S., East African and Western Indian Ocean nations to counter illicit maritime activity. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Stumberg)

