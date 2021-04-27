A Fort Eustis firefighter unpacks equipment during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2021. Multiple agencies coordinated to quickly and safely respond to the simulated threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Foister)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 14:34
|Photo ID:
|6752254
|VIRIN:
|181123-F-XR527-0004
|Resolution:
|5550x3693
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBRNE exercise at JBLE [Image 3 of 3], by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT