CBRNE exercise at JBLE

Fort Eustis first responders decontaminate a teammate during the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives exercise at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2021. Multiple agencies coordinated to quickly and safely respond to the simulated threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Foister)

