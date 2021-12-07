Jan Micaletti, museum curator at the Barksdale Global Power Museum, poses for a photo in the airpark at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 12, 2021. The Barksdale Global Power Museum has over 4,000 pieces of inventory that are constantly in rotation. Items have been donated by veterans and their families, and other items are on loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force located in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)
New museum curator takes over at Barksdale AFB
