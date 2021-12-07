Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New museum curator takes over at Barksdale AFB [Image 1 of 2]

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Jan Micaletti, museum curator at the Barksdale Global Power Museum, poses for a photo behind the podium president George W. Bush stood behind when he learned of the infamous 9/11 terrorist attacks, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 12, 2021. The Barksdale Global Power Museum has 20 aircraft displayed and over 30 memorials and dedicated bricks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 08:58
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
    Barksdale
    Barksdale AFB
    Air Force
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd BW

