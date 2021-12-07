Jan Micaletti, museum curator at the Barksdale Global Power Museum, poses for a photo behind the podium president George W. Bush stood behind when he learned of the infamous 9/11 terrorist attacks, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 12, 2021. The Barksdale Global Power Museum has 20 aircraft displayed and over 30 memorials and dedicated bricks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jovante Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 08:58 Photo ID: 6751732 VIRIN: 210712-F-OT290-1001 Resolution: 5726x3032 Size: 3.08 MB Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New museum curator takes over at Barksdale AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.