Senior Airman Cole McDowell (center right), an aircraft services specialist assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron, briefs Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, on aerial port operations at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 23, 2021. Gingrich’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer him firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th Air Base Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 728th AMS advances effective and flexible global mobility operations by providing expertise in aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 06:08 Photo ID: 6751584 VIRIN: 210723-F-TO545-1083 Resolution: 5152x3438 Size: 969.94 KB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.