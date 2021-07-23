Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th Air Base Wing command chief, asks a question during an immersion briefing with the 728th Air Mobility Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 23, 2021. The wing leadership team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 728th AMS advances effective and flexible global mobility operations by providing expertise in aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 06:08 Photo ID: 6751581 VIRIN: 210723-F-TO545-1034 Resolution: 5462x3645 Size: 1.25 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.