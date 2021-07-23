Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS [Image 1 of 5]

    39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jared Thompson, 728th Air Mobility Squadron commander, shakes hands with Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, prior to an immersion briefing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 23, 2021. The visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer Gingrich firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 728th AMS advances effective and flexible global mobility operations by providing expertise in aerial port operations, aircraft maintenance, and command and control. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 06:08
    Photo ID: 6751580
    VIRIN: 210723-F-TO545-1011
    Resolution: 3004x4265
    Size: 535.54 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS
    39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS
    39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS
    39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS
    39th ABW command team learns about mission partners at 728th AMS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMS
    Incirlik Air Base
    728th Air Mobility Squadron
    Jason Gingrich
    Scott Shrier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT