    51 FSS change of command [Image 3 of 3]

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Tamekia Payne, 51st Force Support Squadron inbound commander, speaks at the 51st FSS change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2021. Payne established her hopes and expectations for the 51st FSS going forward as the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Osan Air Base
    Change of Command
    51st Force Support Squadron

