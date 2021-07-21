Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51 FSS change of command

    51 FSS change of command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, left, receives the ceremonial guidon from Lt. Col Sheri Kraus, 51st Force Support Squadron outbound commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2021. This act marks the official end of Kraus’ tenure as commander of the 51st FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    Osan Air Base
    Change of Command
    51st Force Support Squadron

