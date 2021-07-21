51 FSS change of command

Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, left, receives the ceremonial guidon from Lt. Col Sheri Kraus, 51st Force Support Squadron outbound commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2021. This act marks the official end of Kraus’ tenure as commander of the 51st FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

