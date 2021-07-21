Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, left, presents the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. Tamekia Payne, 51st Force Support Squadron inbound commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 21, 2021. From this moment onward, Payne is now officially the commander of the 51st FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 02:32
|Photo ID:
|6751425
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-QC626-1020
|Resolution:
|4228x2822
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51 FSS change of command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT