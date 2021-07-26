36th FSS Dining Facility feeds the fight despite population increase

Premade salads are shown during dinner at the Magellan Dining Facility for U.S. Army Soldiers participating in Exercise Forager 21 to pick up for dinner at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The 36th Force Support Squadron’s Magellan DFAC is currently supporting multiple exercises and operations on Andersen AFB, and have had four times the amount of service members dependent on their facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

