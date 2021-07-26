36th FSS Dining Facility feeds the fight despite population increase

U.S. Army soldiers participating in Exercise Forager 21 render salutes during the playing of the national anthem outside of the Magellan Dining Facility at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2021. The 36th Force Support Squadron’s Magellan DFAC is currently supporting multiple exercises and operations on Andersen AFB, and has had four times the amount of service members dependent on their facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

