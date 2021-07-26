Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th FSS Dining Facility feeds the fight despite population increase [Image 1 of 3]

    36th FSS Dining Facility feeds the fight despite population increase

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army soldiers participating in Exercise Forager 21 receive food from 36th Force Support Squadron contractors at the Magellan Dining Facility at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2021. The 36th Force Support Squadron’s Magellan DFAC is currently supporting multiple exercises and operations on Andersen AFB, and has had four times the amount of service members dependent on their facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing

