A Tropic Lightning Soldier with Task Force Warrior gets tested for COVID-19 after arriving in Palembang, Indonesia on July 24, 2021 in support of Garuda Shield 21. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 22:53
|Photo ID:
|6751274
|VIRIN:
|210724-A-GG370-028
|Resolution:
|1440x1080
|Size:
|176.19 KB
|Location:
|PALEMBANG, ID
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Warrior arrives in Indonesia for Garuda Shield 21 [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT