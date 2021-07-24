Task Force Warrior arrives in Indonesia for Garuda Shield 21

U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Warrior pose with soldiers of the Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) after arriving in Palembang, Indonesia on July 24, 2021 in support of Garuda Shield 21. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army.

