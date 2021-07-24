Task Force Warrior arrives in Indonesia for Garuda Shield 21

Col. Neal Mayo, commander of 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, speaks with a general of the Tentara Nacional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) after arriving in Palembang, Indonesia on July 24, 2021 in support of Garuda Shield 21. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army.

Date Taken: 07.24.2021
Location: PALEMBANG, ID