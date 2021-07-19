DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 19, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jose C. Reyes, assigned to the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, reports to dispatch as Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joshua O. Dewalls, assigned to the security department onboard NSF Diego Garcia, evaluates him during the regional training exercise known as Citadel Pacific July 19, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 22:27 Photo ID: 6751264 VIRIN: 210719-N-US228-1030 Resolution: 5690x4024 Size: 10.73 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CP-21 Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.