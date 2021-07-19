CP-21 Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 19, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joshua O. Dewalls, assigned to the security department onboard NSF Diego Garcia, gives guidance to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jose C. Reyes, assigned to the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, during the regional training exercise known as Citadel Pacific July 19, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

