    CP-21 Diego Garcia [Image 1 of 4]

    CP-21 Diego Garcia

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 19, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Joshua O. Dewalls, assigned to the security department onboard NSF Diego Garcia, gives guidance to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jose C. Reyes, assigned to the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, during the regional training exercise known as Citadel Pacific July 19, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

    Date Taken: 07.19.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 22:26
    Photo ID: 6751261
    VIRIN: 210719-N-US228-1103
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP-21 Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

