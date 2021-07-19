CP-21 Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (July 19, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Mario Rosito, assigned to the security department onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, performs a bomb sweep with his K-9 unit during Citadel Pacific a regional training exercise to train and test the commands preparedness July 19, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

