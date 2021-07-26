USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Armory

210726-N-BR419-1134 ARABIAN SEA (July 26, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Xander Brown disassembles an M14 rifle in an armory aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 26. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

