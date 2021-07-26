210726-N-BR419-1127 ARABIAN SEA (July 26, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Xander Brown, left, provides training to Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Terry Hughes on an M14 rifle in an armory aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 26. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Oswald Felix Jr.)

VIRIN: 210726-N-BR419-1127
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Armory [Image 10 of 10], by SN Oswald Felix, identified by DVIDS