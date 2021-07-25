USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Replenishment-at-Sea

210725-N-NY362-1187 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2021) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, delivers supplies on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, July 25. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

