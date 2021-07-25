USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Fueling-at-Sea

210725-N-RC359-1043 ARABIAN SEA (July 25, 2021) – Aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails in formation with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Sea, July 25. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman George Cardenas)

